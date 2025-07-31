Pilot forced to land in marshland in Abaco

by thegallery242.com

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has launched an investigation into an aviation incident involving a Piper PA32 aircraft registered in the United States as N68BT.

The aircraft experienced difficulties shortly after departing Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, this morning. There was one person on board at the time of the incident.

The pilot executed a precautionary landing in a marshland area west of Treasure Cay, Abaco.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) responded to the scene and confirmed that the pilot was located and safely transported back to Marsh Harbour. No injuries were reported.

A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the occurrence.

The Piper PA32, a single-engine aircraft commonly used for private and small commercial flights, was reportedly operating under visual flight rules at the time of departure.