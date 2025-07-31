Residents on San Salvador welcomed PM Davis’ $52.6 million in contractual works…

Prime Minister Davis KC greeted by senior officers as he arrived on San Salvador last evening.

SAN Salvador| Prime Minister Philip Davis KC along with San Salvador residents came together last evening celebrate the signing of the 52.6M$ roadworks, walkpaths and docks/marina contract at a town hall meeting.

The multi-million-dollar contract with GDA Paving & Construction to stands to transform San Salvador’s infrastructure. Area MP and PM Philip Davis KC said, “…this is just about roads and docks – and even more importantly, this is about dignity, opportunity, and connection for every person who calls this island home.

PM Davis inked the contractual agreements on Wednesday. “We’re also delivering new sidewalks for pedestrian safety, extending from Club Med through town and north to the clinic, so our children and elders can walk safely along busy routes.

“We will see 40 miles of roadways receive asphalt paving. For the first time in this island’s history, you will have roads built to last, not just patched to survive.”

Additionally, the PM added, “The Government Marina will be completely transformed – dredged, widened, and equipped to safely accommodate vessels at any tide, in any weather. No more watching the mailboat struggle. No more limited access that cuts this island off from reliable supply and transport.

“For too long, you have navigated sand-sealed roads that erode with every storm. For too long, you have watched boats struggle with a marina too shallow and unpredictable for reliable service. That changes today.

“This expanded marina means safe harbour for vessels during storms. It means reliable supply chains and transport connections. It means economic opportunities that have been waiting to be unlocked,” the PM Davis added.

PM Davis hosted a reception including food, drinks, a raffle and fireworks. PM Davis told the island that its their time and San Salvador is on the move.

Scores of residents joined the celebration as the New Day Davis Government delivers progress across the country.