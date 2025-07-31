New measures for a healthier Bahamas outlined by the Minister of Health and Wellness

Dr Michael Darville – Minister for Health and Wellness

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Government through the Ministry of Health and Wellness is moving ahead with radical measures aimed at delivering comprehensive healthcare throughout the country.

The Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville opened debate on a compendium of five Bills, in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The Bills are: The National Health Insurance Bill, 2025; the National Health Insurance (Specified Chronic Diseases) (Prescription Drug Fund) Bill, 2025; the Health Promotion and Wellness Bill, 2025; The Dental Professions Bill, 2025; and, the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

These together represent “a comprehensive health reform package ideal for our archipelago where the logistics of navigating land and sea demand adaptable and well-regulated healthcare services,” said Dr. Darville.

He told parliament that he is lending his voice to this important debate, “this time to the compendium of five non-contentious health-related Bills designed to strengthen and modernize healthcare, protect public health and expand equitable access to essential health services across the country.

“After extensive consultation, we on this side are confident that these Bills will meet the needs of Bahamians today, while preparing for the demands on our healthcare system for tomorrow.”

Provisions under the proposed measures will see a new NHI package expanding the provider network so that Bahamians on the Family Islands can expect the same basic standard of care as those in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The Dental Professions Bill seeks to repeal the outdated 1990 Dental Act and provide modern regulatory structure for dentistry in the country. It will also provide for licensing and registration of all dental practitioners under unified standards, and a comprehensive code of conduct, among other things.

The National Health Insurance Bill will repeal and replace the National Health Insurance Act 2016, and create the essential unified legal framework moving The Bahamas closer to universal health coverage.

“For the next generation, these reforms ensure that a child born today will inherit a system capable of detecting disease early, treating it affordably and empowering individuals to live longer, more productive lives, that would improve healthcare delivery systems for years to come,” said Dr. Darville.

“Remembering that healthcare is not a privilege, but it is a right, and with God’s help and hard work we will deliver a sustainable healthcare system now and for generations to come,” he said.