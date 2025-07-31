Police called into Guardian Radio as the station fires Howard Grant – ELECTION IS NEAR!

Howard Grant

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Guardian Radio Host Howard Grant has been terminated at Guardian Radio 96.9FM.

BP is learning Grant was told his final show was today and the move came with a violent physical exchange.

BP is learning police had to be called into the station to assist with the security at the operation. THAT DID NOT MAKE NEWS THIS EVENING!

BP is learning Grant is set to join the TWO STRAIGHT NEW DAY DAVIS MACHINE and we know that does not fit the public narrative at Guardian Radio.

We report yinner decide!