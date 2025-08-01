Julian Newbold is the country’s 51st homicide victim…

Julian Newbold

NASSAU| Julian Newbold, is one of the young men who tragically lost his life at the scene of the triple shooting earlier on Thursday evening.

Bahamas Press has extended our condolences to his family.

According to reports, the victims were ordering food from a Twin Brothers operation on East Street when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up and opened fire striking three individuals, including a female employee at the establishment. She is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

This senseless act of violence has shaken the Bahamian people , and we will continue to follow updates as police investigate.

Newbold becomes the 51st homicide victim in the country.

