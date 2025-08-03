Veteran journalist Nicky Kelly passes at 93

Nicki Kelly, 93

NASSAU| Veteran Bahamian journalist Nicki Kelly died peacefully at her residence in New Providence on August 2, 2025 at the age of 93, her family confirmed.

She was an editorial force who started her career as an english teacher at St. JOHN’S College. Later in life she moved to become a columnist in the afternoon Tribune and then later moved to the deadly defunct Punch tabloid collaborating with the late Ivan Johnson; kicking governments in and out of power.

It was at the Punch where Kelly free editorial Independence came alive. There she landed strong editorial banter with BP. We enjoyed her regular commentary which placed Bahamas Press at the table of editorial discussions and roundtable talks in yhe country. Most times we never agreed but in the spirit of democracy upheld respect.

For her life and service we praise Almighty God for her contributions in our space in the vinyard.

May her soul rest in peace.