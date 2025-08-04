New homes are ready for San Salvador residents – PM Davis is on the ground inspecting construction…

PM Philip Davis KC on the ground inspecting a new housing development for residents on San Salvador.

San Salvador| The People of San Salvador are witnessing a rebirth of the island as area MP Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC walked the grounds last week to inspect a new housing subdivision.

PM Davis has assured residents that his government is expanding housing stock across our country.

“Reliable housing is key to human flourishing, and there is nothing more important to me than improving the lives of Bahamians.

“Homeownership is an opportunity multiplier—it provides stability, supports asset building, and can be a key driver of social mobility.”

The PM has said his government is committed to enhancing access to safe and secure dwellings, for all Bahamians, on all islands.

We at BP will soon name the MP “THE NEW HOUSE PM” as he makes homeownership a reality for hundreds.

We report yinner decide!