STATMENT| The Department advises the public that effective immediately, cash payments for Immigration services are no longer payable at Omni Money Transfers facilities.

Cash payments continue to be accepted for all services at all Sun Cash, Cash N Go, and Kanoo locations.

For further information, you may visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call our Public Relations Unit New Providence at 242-322-7530 or the Department’s hotline anonymously at 242-

502-0574.