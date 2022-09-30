When will Anglicans once again hold the Charlice? New protocols for worship starts this Sunday as mask mandates drop!

Nassau| Well folks it ga look like this in the anglican church a mask wearing discontinue and protocols relax- Quick Summary

Because of Government mandate on masks wearing, masks will not be required, but those who wish to continue to use their masks may do so.

Communion still in one kind.

Limited gatherings-grab and go is out.

Windows and doors can be closed.

Multiple entrances and exits allowed.

No need for registration.

Hand sanitizing continues.

Infant baptism will still be private.

Celebrants have a choice in wearing a mask during blessing of elements.

Pray yinner strength in Da Lord!

