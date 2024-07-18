One Family honours founders…

Founding One Family members honoured.

NASSAU| One Family Junkanoo and Community Organisation continue to be the pacesetters in the country’s number one cultural event, Junkanoo, by hosting “The One Family Ant’s Nest Shack of Fame.”

This event comes on the heels of the group’s outstanding Induction Ceremony for the new Chairman Vernon Rolle and the Steering Team. The idea behind the Ant’s Nest Shack of Fame is to properly build and commemorate the history of the group by honoring all the early warriors who were original founders of the One Family Junkanoo and Community Organization, as well as the outstanding sponsors who helped them get to Bay Street over the years, bringing the group to such prominence in Junkanoo.

JCNP Chairman Deon Miller commended the One Family Junkanoo and Community Organisation for their dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Junkanoo. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of both individuals and sponsors who have played a vital role in the success and growth of the organization.

Some of the individuals inducted at the inaugural ceremony who played a pivotal role in the formation of the group, include:

-Bernard ‘Gayay’ Davis: The fundamental inspiration for the creation of One Family.

-Jackson Burnside (Posthumous): Instrumental in the foundational direction of the group, including designing the group’s logo.

Stan Burnside: also a founding member and the group’s principal designer who drew out the entire group, including t-shirt designs for many major parades and jointly designed the logo with his brother Jackson.

-Hubert Chipman: The first chairman of One Family.

Rory Saunders: Chaired the first meeting and articulated the vision that eventually led to the formation of the group.

-Arlene Nash Ferguson: The first secretary of One Family.

-Trevor ‘Bubbles’ Dacosta: A designer extraordinaire who set a tradition of excellence that became the hallmark of One Family.

-Tyrone ‘Goatman’ Fernander: The lead beller of the first backline.

-Dave ‘Pot’ Smith: The lead drummer of the group’s first backline.

-Darren Bastian: The group’s longest-serving chairman to date (10 years).

The sponsors being inducted were Albany a Sunshine Insurance, both of whom have been instrumental through the years in providing essential support and resources, ensuring the group’s continued success and ability to compete at the highest level in Junkanoo. Their contributions have been vital in sustaining the group’s operations and facilitating their prominent presence on Bay Street.

Ambassador Leslia Miller Bryce was a special guest and presenter of the various awards. The event was held at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium at the Thomas A. Robinson Sports Centre.