OPM defends re-engagement of nearly 500 retirees

Latrae Rahming, Director of Communications

by Thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Latrae Rahming, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, is defending the government’s decision to re-engage nearly 500 retired public servants, amid growing concerns from the opposition.

The move, which was confirmed on Wednesday by Minister of Labor and Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, has raised questions regarding the use of public funds and the impact on younger professionals in the public service.

In a statement, Rahming emphasized that the re-engagement of retirees is not a decision taken lightly, but one that is essential for maintaining effective public service delivery.

“As Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, I want to address concerns regarding the re-engagement of retirees in the public service,” Rahming said. “The government remains committed to ensuring that the best talent is utilized to serve the Bahamian people effectively. In some cases, retirees with specialized skills and institutional knowledge are brought back to support critical areas where their experience is invaluable.”

Minister Glover-Rolle had earlier confirmed that 491 retired public officers have returned to work, representing 1.9 percent of the total number of public servants.

She further clarified that 480 of those retirees are receiving both their pension and full pay, as mandated by law.

This information came in the House of Assembly after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard inquired about the number of retirees who had returned to work and whether they were receiving dual compensation.

Rahming continued by explaining that the government is committed to balancing the need for experienced personnel while also providing opportunities for younger professionals to advance within the service.

“These decisions are made with careful consideration to ensure that public resources are used efficiently while also creating opportunities for younger professionals to advance within the service,” he stated. “Our priority is always to maintain a balanced and effective workforce that best serves the needs of the country.”

Despite the government’s explanation, critics, including Pintard, have questioned whether the re-engagement of retirees is hindering opportunities for younger employees, suggesting that the practice could undermine efforts to modernize the public service.

However, Rahming’s defense is clear: “We believe that having the right people in place, whether they are retirees or new professionals, is crucial for maintaining the effectiveness of the public service,” he said. “The government’s approach is always focused on what is best for the Bahamian people.”