Pastor Geraldine ” Miss Gee” Martin passes…

Pastor Geraldine Martin

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is offering our condolences to the Martin Family of Farrington Road tonight on the passing earlier today, Pastor Geraldine Martin; affectionately known as “Miss Gee”.

She, many would recall, operated the cafeteria at St. John’s College for many years and students could attest to the delicious mouthwatering meals that she prepared.

Miss Gee also operated her very own catering company.

She was an associate Pastor at Miracle Working Church of God, and those who came into contact could testify to her true Christian charity, honesty, and deep love for her fellow man.

She was a mother to not only her 5 children but countless other children across our country.

Condolences to her children Angelo, Henry, Donovan, Donella, and Donovette, and other siblings and family members especially her sister Mrs. Audrey Dorsett.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.