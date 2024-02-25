Peetah Morgan has died today at 47 following a massive stroke… BREAKING…BREAKING….BREAKING…

Peetah Morgan

BP Breaking| Bahamas Press is reporting artist Mr Peetah Morgan from Morgan Heritage has suffered a massive stroke and died today. He was just 47- year-old.

For over a decade, Peetah’s distinctive voice has led Morgan Heritage on some of the biggest anthems in modern roots-reggae, including Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta), Down by the River and She’s Still Loving Me. But in the chest of this Rastaman beats a heart of soul.

The charismatic vocalist says he listened to everything from the 1970s soul of Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway to the New Jack swing of Guy and gangsta rap of Dr. Dre, when he was growing up in Brooklyn, New York.