Prime Minister Davis joins in Fox Hill community meeting and walkabout

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe joined Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Fred Mitchell and officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force at a Fox Hill community meeting, held at the Fox Hill Community Centre, on February 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Davis told the residents and stakeholders in attendance that he was there to “listen, to understand, and to reaffirm our government’s commitment to fighting the scourge of crime that threatens the fabric of our society.”

“This battle, my friends, is not about political colors; it’s about the safety, the prosperity, and the future of the country we all cherish so deeply,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis also made remarks aimed directly at criminals.

“To those engaging in violence, peddling drugs, and bringing guns into our country, know this: we are coming for you,” he stated. “We are not just talking about increased patrols or more officers on the streets.”

“We’re implementing cutting-edge technology that will track your every move,” he added. “Your license plate, your location, where you’ve been yesterday, today, and where you plan to be tomorrow — there will be no shadows for you to hide in.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “To those selling guns, understand that we’re not working alone. We’re in lockstep with the United States government, tightening our grip to cut off your supply and hold you accountable, not just for selling but also for the lives impacted by your actions. We know who you are, and we’re closing in.”

He added: “And to the gang leaders, let me make one thing perfectly clear: keep your hands off our school children. Our young people are off-limits. If you dare to recruit or harm them, we will use the full force of the law to come after you. You will find no safe haven, no quarter, and no mercy from my administration.”

Prime Minister Davis encouraged the men of The Bahamas to “rise up and be the role models our children need.”

“It’s time to stand up and show what true strength is — not in dominance or fear, but in responsibility, integrity, and respect for your families, your communities, and your country,” he said.

“We will not allow a small group of individuals to terrorize our communities or dictate the future of our nation,” Prime Minister Davis added. “My government has a robust plan to combat crime, and we are relentless in our pursuit of justice and peace for every Bahamian.”

“This is not a plea; it’s a promise. A promise to protect our citizens, to restore order, and to ensure that the rule of law prevails in every corner of our beloved country. We are united in this fight, and we will emerge victorious.”

After the community meeting, Prime Minister Davis joined Minister Mitchell, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the clergy, and civic leaders in a walkabout of the Fox Hill Community.

