PHA Launches AI-Powered Pilot Program to Support Seniors

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville and team delivering groundbreaking move for senior care.

Nassau, The Bahamas – In a groundbreaking move for senior care, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) officially launched the Remember 2 (RM2.ai) Pilot Program on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The initiative introduces RM2.ai, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that supports seniors with medication reminders, vital sign monitoring (blood pressure, blood sugar, and hydration levels), and fall prevention. The program also addresses elopement—when seniors with dementia or other cognitive impairments wander or become lost.

As part of the pilot, participants will receive a smartwatch linked to the RM2.ai mobile app. The technology is powered by the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and will also be available to ALIV customers.

The launch ceremony was held at the PHA training room and Dr. Indira Minus-Grimes, Medical Services Advisor at PHA acted as the Mistress of Ceremony.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Health & Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, praised the collaboration behind the project and highlighted its potential impact.

“Seniors are vulnerable due to chronic illnesses and cognitive decline from diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” Dr. Darville said. “They are also highly susceptible to falls, which often result in fractures and a survival rate that decreases by up to 70 per cent. This program will significantly improve the quality of geriatric care in The Bahamas.”

Dr. Darville added that the platform will reduce hospitalizations, ease the burden on caregivers, and give seniors greater autonomy, dignity, and independence.

BTC CEO, Sameer Bhatti, said the company was proud to partner with the PHA, noting BTC’s history of supporting seniors in various capacities.

Corlette Deveaux, CEO of RM2.ai and a Bahamian innovator currently residing in the U.S., expressed her excitement at bringing this first-of-its-kind technology to her home country. She credited investor and senior advocate Burt Patel, himself a senior, for funding the initiative.

At the close of the pilot, healthcare professionals will review data collected to ensure the highest quality of service delivery for seniors.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Deputy Managing Director, PHA, Dr. Keva Thompson; Registrar, Geriatric Hospital, Dr. Krystle Rolle and Manager, Legal Services Unit, Pamela Jones.