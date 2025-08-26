CASE CLOSED as Jamaal Kemp accused killer death certificate presented in trial…

GANG BOYS KILLED following a life of crime.

NASSAU| So another murder case closed today after a death certificate was presented by prosecutors in the case involving murder accused Mario Brown aka Ridge and Buddha.

Brown was accused of murdering Jamaal Kemp back in 2019 at Potter’s Cay Dock.

Now Brown was charged. He was initially denied bail in April 2020 due to public safety concerns and being considered a flight risk.

After being released on bail crown prosecutors back in 2023 – when Brown was found with a weapon – told the court that he was a threat to public safety due to his affiliation with nefarious individuals. BUT WHO CARED?!

Brown was fined $7,500 and placed on probation for 18 months to walk up and down in the street and attend Junkanoo like everyone else.

Well, on late January 2025, Brown was reportedly ambushed by gunmen driving a light-coloured vehicle while arriving in front of a home in Cooper’s Terrace, off Kemp Road. When the judges dem ga learn? WHEN THE KILLERS DEM GA LEARN? If you live by the sword (GUN)- YOU SHALL DIE BY IT!

