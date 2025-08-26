Senator Maxine Seymour drops out just as BP said she will not get any nomination…

Maxine sees the CUTASS COMING! Pintard SHALL LEAD THE FNM INTO A CRUSHING DEFEAT AS FNMS organize for 2031!

SEYMOUR’S STATEMENT| Senator Maxine Seymour announced Tuesday that she will not seek elected office in the upcoming general election, though she affirmed her continued commitment to public service and the Free National Movement (FNM). Calling service to country “the highest honour of my life,” Seymour said her decision is limited only to candidacy and does not affect her role in the Senate or her shadow portfolio, which she pledged to carry out with “undiminished diligence.”

Seymour, a third-generation supporter of the FNM who has been active in the party for more than three decades, stressed her loyalty to the organization and its leader, Michael Pintard. While stepping back from electoral politics, she vowed to keep advocating for national priorities, including literacy, children, women, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. Describing this as the start of a “new chapter,” Seymour thanked her supporters and said she will continue to be a “voice for the voiceless” while championing equal opportunities for all Bahamians.