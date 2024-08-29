PHA unveils new Special Pathogens and Rehabilitation units to elevate healthcare in Grand Bahama

PUBLIC HOSPITALS AUTHORITY UNVEILS NEW UNITS – The Rand Memorial Hospital unveils new Special Pathogens and Rehabilitation units, marking a significant milestone in Grand Bahama’s healthcare services. Shown from left at the ribbon-cutting ceremony: Minister of Health & Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Managing Director of Public Hospitals Authority, Dr. Aubynette Rolle; and Deputy Chairman of Public Hospitals Authority, Mrs. Annischka Homes-Moncur.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) proudly hosted an official commissioning and blessing ceremony for the new Special Pathogens Unit and Rehabilitation Services facility at the Rand Memorial Hospital, August 28, 2024. The milestone marks a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure and service delivery for the residents of Grand Bahama.

The Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness, expressed enthusiasm about the enhancements at the Rand Memorial Hospital, stating, “Today is a landmark achievement for the Rand Memorial Hospital. After overcoming initial mechanical challenges with the modular units, we are thrilled to have them fully operational. These units, purchased over a year ago, are now ready to serve the people of Grand Bahama and address critical needs in our healthcare system.”

Dr. Darville emphasised that the new units will alleviate pressures on the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Centre, which has been under strain. He added, “Our recent visit to Grand Bahama highlighted the urgent need for these upgrades. The new modular units, including the physiotherapy department and the extension to the accident and emergency services, are vital to managing patient load and enhancing care quality.”

Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority elaborated on the operational aspects of the new units. “The rehabilitation modular unit has been in use for weeks, facilitating outpatient care. The Special Pathogens Unit is designed to handle emergency room overflow and manage infectious diseases, ensuring minimal exposure risks. With patients now being transferred to the Special Pathogens Unit, we can repair the existing emergency room while continuing to provide excellent care.”

Dr. Rolle commended the collaborative efforts of the Public Hospitals Authority’s medical team, noting that the new units will also enhance the working environment for healthcare professionals and help improve better results for patients.

Wednesday’s ceremony represents a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to upgrade healthcare services and infrastructure in Grand Bahama. The Public Hospitals Authority remains committed to continuously improving healthcare and addressing the needs of the community with continued dedication and transparency.