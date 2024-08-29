Oldest living Bahamian Millie Robinson, 110 years old, receives a birthday visit from the Governor General

Dame Cynthia Pratt sits with Ms Matilda “Millie” Robinson on her 110th birthday.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt visited Ms. Matilda “Millie” Robinson, August 27, at her home in celebration of her 110th Birthday. Her Excellency presented Mrs. Robinson with a Letter from King Charles III, a Letter from the Office of the Governor General, and an arrangement of flowers.

The oldest known living Bahamian, Matilda “Millie” Rolle-Robinson, was born on August 19, 1914 in Blackpoint, Exuma, a place she cherished for its natural beauty, and her love of fishing.

At her home in Nassau, pictured sitting from left are: Ms. Charmine Stuart, granddaughter; Her Excellency Dame Cynthia Pratt; Ms. Matilda Robinson; Ms. Curly Williams, daughter; and Ms. Esther James, adopted daughter. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)