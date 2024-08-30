Church of GOD gets a new Bishop this Sunday – WILL AN AUDIT OF THE CHURCH FUNDS BE DONE?!

file photo

NASSAU| The Church of GOD will install this coming Sunday a New Bishop to take over the Convention.

Bishop Joseph Smith will come into the powerbase of the church where members are calling for an AUDIT of funds in the church.

In fact the Church of God is not the only denomination where a demand for an audit of church funds is being demanded!

Will Bishop-Elect Smith invite his convention to examine the books of the Church and explore what happened with over HALF A MILLION in funds given to the Church of God following Hurricane Dorian! Church Leaders MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! No wonder so much violence and crime continues to occur in this country!

What has happened to FINANCES? And WILL AN AUDIT TAKE PLACE?!

