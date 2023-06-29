Pilot Program to Install Smart Meters Underway, says Works and Utilities Minister

Minister Alfred Sears

NASSAU, The Bahamas – A new initiative that will introduce Smart Metering to The Bahamas is underway. The Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Works and Utilities, announced the formation of a pilot programme for Smart Metering that will deploy a partnership between the Bahamas Government, a private company, and BPL.

Minister Sears outlined details of the initiative which is expected to have an early roll-out and begin with 100 customers.

  • The government will fund the program – i.e., pay meters and installation costs;
  • BPL will provide the customers based on their credit history;
  • Agreements will have to be drafted to ensure liability concerns, credit risks concerns, installations, etc.;
  • BPL will provide the sale of electricity to Walker’s Industries, and Walker’s will, in turn, receive payments from the customers;
  • The program will operate on LTE – the cellular network.

