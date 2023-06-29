Pilot Program to Install Smart Meters Underway, says Works and Utilities Minister

Minister Alfred Sears

NASSAU, The Bahamas – A new initiative that will introduce Smart Metering to The Bahamas is underway. The Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Works and Utilities, announced the formation of a pilot programme for Smart Metering that will deploy a partnership between the Bahamas Government, a private company, and BPL.

Minister Sears outlined details of the initiative which is expected to have an early roll-out and begin with 100 customers.