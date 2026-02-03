Pintard announces 12 candidates for the upcoming General Elections only weeks away!

Calton Bowleg, Dr Andre Rollins and Dr Charlene Reid

NASSAU| Some Twelve more candidates have been ratified by the Free National Movement for the upcoming 2026 General Election. Clearly the FNM dumped and rejected sitting Long Island MP Adrian Gibson who is embattled in a court case with Water and Sewerage.

Rick Fox made the cut for Garden Hills. The former NBA star gone busted was born in Canada and is a Canadian citizen. How can a Canadian citizen sit in the Bahamian Parliament? HOW?

Anyway the candidate announced are:

1. Dr. Andre Rollins – Long Island

2. Carlton Bowleg – Bimini and the Berry Islands

3. Charlene Reid – Pineridge

4. Darvin Russell – Centerville

5. Gadville McDonald – Nassau Village

6. Jamaal Moss – St. Barnabas

7. Janice Oliver – North Andros

8. Jay Philippe – Bain and Grants Town

9. Julian Gibson – South Andros

10. Mike Holmes – Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador

11. Rick Fox – Garden Hills

12. Shanendon Cartwright – St. James

The party has to name Marco City and MICAL for the next general elections.

