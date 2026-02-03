Pintard is expected to ratify some more candidates as he delivers his usual “LATE AGAIN – WEAK” campaign for the FNM!

NASSAU| Tonight the FNM and Michael Pintard is expected to rollout a few of its last 13 weak candidates as a General Election is just WEEKS away.

In the FNM list will be persons like Andre Rollins, Jamal Moss, Jay Philippe, Dr Charlene Reid, Calton Bowleg and Jamal Taylor. Where they going we don’t know and really don’t care!

It is still unknown if Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright will be named in the New St. James seat. Or will the LATE AGAIN Pintard give the ratification to Rick Fox who told the country he is running in the UPCOMING ELECTION!

Pintard is at war with his Deputy Cartwright who was supposed to run in St Barnabas but declined to run telling just six residents in a meeting of his departure from that area.

Former PM Hubert Minnis is not pleased with the state of the FNM and is now running a heavily funded Independent campaign in Killarney. Minnis will split FNM votes in Killarney which if the polls show correct could be picked up by PLP ratified candidate Robyn Lynes.

St Barnabas is now gathering around its STRONGMAN and INCOMING MP Michael Halkitis who has launched a TSUNAMI campaign across the constituency. HALKITIS SHALL WIN BY A LANDSLIDE! He is a HEAVILY BACKED CANDIDATE IN THIS 2026 General ELECTIONS!

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC named the PLP’s final 13 on Sunday forcing Pintard to pull a scrap list of his national SCRAP GANG!

PM Davis will hold a Candidates Rally at Charles Carter Park in Seabreeze this coming Monday night.

IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!