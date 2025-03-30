Plans are afoot to remove Leader of the Opposition Michael CLIFTON Pintard from the helm of the party by this summer!

PM Philip Davis set to publish details of every contract entered into by his Government – raising Accountability and Transparency to a level never before seen in the history of the nation!

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and Former PM Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| The plan only uncovered by deep intel inside the FNM suggests that the present Opposition Leader will only serve in that post til June/July 2025.

On Thursday past some five senior FNMs, namely former PM and MP for Killarney Dr. Hubert Minnis, former DPM Desmond Bannister, sitting MP Iram Lewis, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and former Health Minister Renward Wells, were all dropped as candidates in the upcoming elections.

Things are getting heated as Prime Minister Davis is building up the political pressure on the ground and some believe may call a snap election like the Canadian PM.

Davis will – this week – demonstrate a level of accountability and transparency never before seen in the history of the Bahamas when he will publish details of every contract entered into by his government!

The question now for OPPOSITION is this: Should Davis also publish every contract issued by the Free National Movement Government in the last term (2017-2021)?!

Pintard, however, in the end, is finding it more and more difficult to convince his FNM base that he is capable of delivering success at the polls for the Party.

Polling data inside the constituency of Marco City is already showing the FNM Leadership signs that Michael Clifton Pintard will not be successful whenever the General Elections are called – which is why Pintard is considering dropping Lewis to claim a nomination for Central Grand Bahama.

All we say is this – IT AINT LONG NAH!