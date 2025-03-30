Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt, and Prime Minister Davis attend the funeral of the late Mrs. McLinda Bowe

Dame Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister Davis KC and Former PM Perry Christie celebrated the life of Mrs. McLinda Bowe who was laid to rest at St Agnes Anglican Church on Friday.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, HE Dame Cynthia Pratt attended funeral services celebrating the life of the late Mrs. McLinda Bowe, wife of Mr. Athama Bowe, deputy chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, on Friday, March 28, 2025. Venerable Archdeacon Keith Cartwright conducted the service. In attendance were Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, parliamentarians, family and friends.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)