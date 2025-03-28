Michael Pintard set to ax five Senior FNMs – three now sitting MPs including former PM Hubert Minnis

Duane Sands and Michael Pintard set to move to safer seats as the Davis Election Campaign Launch is set to start on June 6th – Labour Day!

NASSAU| While the media are chasing fires around the country and the region, BP is watching the big blaze now blowing up inside the FNM Party.

Yesterday Opposition Leader Michael Pintard aka The GREAT PRETENDER gave senior FNMs, three presently sitting in Parliament, notice that they will not be running in the upcoming General Election under the FNM banner.

A desperate opposition leader, Pintard will now seek to move from frontline politics Former PM Hubert Minnis, the sitting MP for Killarney. Adrian Gibson, the sitting MP for Long Island, and Iram Lewis, the MP for Central Grand Bahama. All will all be denied an FNM nomination.

Also denied candidacy in the upcoming General Elections for the FNM are former Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells and former Carmichael MP former Deputy PM Desmond Bannister.

A formal notice of these rejected candidates took place in meetings on Thursday this week. But there is a bigger plan afoot, and here is what we at BP know.

Pintard is feeling a serious loss of support in his Marco City, Grand Bahama seat, which is a constituency that flips from time to time. Pintard plans on moving to Central Grand Bahama, a safer seat for the Opposition Leader. Marco City by all indications will flip to the Davis PLP.

The FNM Party also wants to find a safer seat for FNM Chairman Duane Sands who will be defeated in Elizabeth (Lizzy) which is busy with sitting Energy and Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis. Sands is considering the Long Island seat, currently being held by outgoing embattled MP Adrian Gibson. You would remember Gibson is now before the courts on countless charges involving allegations at the Water and Sewerage Corporation when he served as Chairman.

Meanwhile, Bay Street FNMs want Duane Sands to take control of the FNM. The Party will move on Michael Pintard this summer. That is the real scoop. Remember BP told yinner this first!

We report yinner decide!