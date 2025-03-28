Former Centreville Principal and veteran educator Mrs Judith Thompson passes at 86…

Judith Thompson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting this evening the sad passing of veteran educator and former Principal of the Centreville Primary School Mrs Judith Thompson. She was 86-years-old with a career which span more than 40 years in education.

Ms Thompson passed away today and her contribution to nation building particularly in the Centreville Community was transformative.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis KC just last year June 2024 was keynote speaker during the official renaming ceremony of the Centreville Primary School to The Judith P. Thompson Primary School in honour of Mrs. Judith Thompson. The bold move served as a testament to the impact Mrs. Thompson has had in her 30 years as leader of a school that nurtured many Bahamians.

We extend sympathies to her family, friends, and former colleagues on her passing.

May she rest in peace.