Statement from Prime Minister Davis on Wildfire Developments in Grand Bahama and New Providence

STATEMENT: Today, I was briefed along with my Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, the Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, and the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe—on the recent wildfire developments in Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles provided a detailed update on the matter. I also wish to express my appreciation to Minister Moxey, Assistant Commissioner of Police Advardo Dames, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mareno Hinds, and Chief Superintendent Kenrick Morris for their steady leadership during this time.

I extend my sincere thanks to the residents of the affected communities for their cooperation, as well as to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for their ongoing support and presence on the ground.

I have directed the Ministry of Works to provide heavy-duty equipment at the request of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The Government of The Bahamas will ensure that all necessary resources are made available and will continue to coordinate closely with local officials to maintain public safety and support the community.

Ann and I send our thoughts and prayers to the residents of the affected communities, and we remain grateful to God that everyone continues to be safe.

We encourage members of the public to stay tuned to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for timely and accurate information.