Eleuthera man struck during a March 11th fight at a Rock Sound NightClub has died on Wednesday…

39-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Thompson is the victim…

BP Breaking | Samuel “Sammy” Thompson of Rock Sound, Eleuthera is dead tonight after he passed away while in hospital on Wednesday seeking medical treatment following a violent club fight.

Thompson got into an altercation with another male [shared in second photo] at a bar in the Rock Sound community on March 11th.

The victim was struck to the upper body (head), seen by a local doctor, and then airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment. He died this week.

Police on the island is holding a male suspect in this matter and is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death to classify the incident.

All these deaths taking place around these nightclubs and nothing rings the bell of DANGER to yinner! Anyway, carry on smartly! WE GONE!

