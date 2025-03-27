RBDF marine Charged with sexual assault  of two 17-year-old female cadets on THE DAMN BASE! 

WHAT KINDA BASE IS THIS YINNER RUNNING? YA THINK THE ACCUSED ALSO PRESENTED FRAUD HIS HIGH SCHOOL RECORDS?

DiMaggio Barrett

NASSAU| Just a few days ago a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer was hauled before the courts after he was accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls.

DECENT Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans arraigned DiMaggio Barrett on two counts of indecent assault on Wednesday.

Barrett kissed one of the cadets without her consent on March 19 in New Providence. He is also accused of touching another cadet’s private parts on the same day.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Bail was set at $9,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, Barrett must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm. He will also be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

He is expected to return to court on April 24.

If Barnett is found guilty he could be listed on the sexual offenders register, lose all his benefits and spend time in prison for running hot!

All we want to know is if the marine is still hopping around the RBDF with that tracking bracelet on his ankle? NO ONE QUESTIONS THESE THINGS!

We report yinner decide!