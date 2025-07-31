PLPs rally in Central New Providence as campaign heats up…

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party Members of Parliament leaders in the Central New Providence, took the stage at the party’s central link up last night on Windsor Park on Monday night.

Supporters came to hear from the MPs for Marathon, Centreville, Englerston, Freetown, Nassau Village, and also the party’s leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC.

First to hit the stage was Marathon Member of Parliament Lisa Rahming, who highlighted the role women have played in the Davis administration. “These women are no push over, they are real lioness. The FNM can come with their cannon balls, but I can tell we’ll come with our slingshot and knock down that whole army,” Rahming said.

Next was Centreville Member of Parliament Jomo Campbell, who promised party supporters more of what his team has been doing since 2021. “We have recognized cultural icons and longstanding contributors to the Centreville sport of excellence. We have donated to the National Neighborhood Watch Program, discourage illegal dumping and supported local vendors and business owners,” he said.

He was followed by Englerston Member of Parliament, Glenys Hanna-Martin, one of the country’s longest serving members of parliament. “We are training our people to be qualified for these jobs because are people our worthy, our children are more than capable and we are more than good enough to take [on] these important roles,” she said.

Deputy PM Chester Cooper tore deep into the FNM as he painted the fact that the opposition has no plan for the Bahamas and is a party impoding. He noted that association members are revolting against the Pintard leadership and veteran candidates are being blocked. “(the FNM) has No message, no team and no plan,” he said. He called on PLPs to stick together and stay the course.

Prime Minister Davis was the last to take the stake. He promised to continue to address national issues such as crime, immigration, and infrastructure. Those who attended said the event boosted their confidence in the party.

The Prime Minister told jubilant supporters, “There’s more construction happening in The Bahamas than ever before. Hotels and developments are rising from the ground up and with that comes real pressure of finding enough workers. At the moment, there are simply not enough skilled Bahamian workers right now to fill their construction jobs and even the Bahamas Construction Association said the same thing.

“Yes, there has been an increase in legal migration to meet that demand, but I want to put every construction company and developer on notice tonight. If you are bringing people into work, they better have a valid work permit and they must have decent housing. This ain’t no free for all.”

The Prime Minister also directed a stern warning at landowners who enable illegal shanty towns, stressing that existing laws will be enforced. “We’re going to protect the dignity of Bahamian communities and we are going to do it while creating the additional skilled labour force that we need,” he said.

On the ground at the rally a strong PLP supporter had this to say, “Don’t be surprised if everything on the map yellow. I just letting ya know I just letting y’all know,” they said.

We report yinner decide!