Cat Island’s Transformation is Underway

The transformation with a New International Airport on Cat Island. PM Davis inspects.

CAT ISLAND| Construction of the Cat Island International Airport is now in full motion marking the most significant investment in Family Island infrastructure in over 30 years. This isn’t just about building an airport; it’s about unlocking the full potential of Cat Island and bringing long-overdue opportunities home.

With a Prime Minister who has proudly represented this island and continues to champion its development, Cat Island is experiencing a bold new era of progress. The new airport promises to boost tourism, create meaningful jobs, and improve the quality of life for residents all while positioning the island as a gateway for investment and innovation.

Cat Island is no longer on the periphery it stands at the heart of a national renaissance. This is what real, people-centered development looks like. And for Cat Islanders, the future is finally arriving.