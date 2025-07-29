WILL SPONSORS CONTINUE to support groups that are not participating in Junkanoo Parades as directed by the defunct JCNP

file photo

NASSAU| So Junkanooers will no longer be connected or listening to the defunct JCNP and Chairman Dion Miller who wants junkanoo groups to not participate in Junkanoo.

BP is wondering if major groups will be listening to the default JCNP and, in following that group, will they still collect their funds and donations from donors.

The question now is this: ARE THE JUNKANOO GROUPS who are listening to the defunct JCNP still going to accept funds from their sponsors.

As a Junaknoo Sponsor like SHELL – We need to know if Saxons will be listening to the JCNP or SHELL!

We report yinner decide.