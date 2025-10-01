PM Davis delivered a new Water Plant in Barraterre where the people of Little Exuma waited for water for over 50 years! 

Another DEAL FOR THE BAHAMIAN PEOPLE DELIVERED! #progress

PM Philip Davis and DPM Chester Cooper commissioning the new Water Plant in Barraterre Exuma.

Barraterre, Exuma | Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC was in Barraterre Exuma this morning as his government, through the Water and Sewerage Corporation, delivered another new water plant for that part of the country.

PM Davis started by first celebrating the resilience of our people following the recent tropical storm and added that Exuma has always been central to our national story.

Adding how fresh clean water delivers security for families and supports our industries like farming and tourism, PM Davis said, good access to water, “gives young people confidence that they can build their future here at home.”

Noting that his achievement did not come alone from the Government PM Davis celebrated Water and Sewerage Corporation, the contractors, the workers, and the residents of Barraterre for making this day possible.

“This water system is about fairness and dignity. Every family deserves reliable water. Without it, there is no healthcare, no schools, no farming, no tourism, no business. With it, communities thrive. That is why today matters.”

PM Davis added, ” And this is not happening only in Barraterre. Across our islands, the same commitment is at work. Airports are being rebuilt to grow the economy. Roads are being repaired so people and goods can move.

“Clinics are being upgraded, so care is closer to home. Schools are being improved so children have a fair chance. Renewable energy projects are moving forward, so communities are more secure. Water systems are being modernized, so that no settlement is left behind.

“This is what progress looks like. Real, practical change,” PM Davis said.

Construction of a new water transmission and distribution system in Barraterre, Exuma, began in July 2023 with the signing of a multi-million dollar contract to bring piped potable water to the community for the first time. The project is part of The Bahamas Water & Sewerage Corporation’s Exuma Water Mains Improvement Project and aims to provide a reliable water supply to homes and businesses in Barraterre and Little Exuma.

For some 50 years the people of Barraterre, and of course the people of Little Exuma waited for water and following the Davis Government $9 million investment in new water systems across the island, today is a NEW DAY for the people of Exuma.

We report yinner decide!