Grand Bahama attorney and retired Judge Jethlyn Burrows passes

Jethlyn Burrows

FREEPORT| The Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Bahamas Chapter is mourning the passing of Jethlyn Burrows of Freeport, Grand Bahama, a respected attorney and community leader.

Burrows, who served as Managing Partner at Musgrove Burrows Law Chambers, built a distinguished legal career practicing in areas including employment law, family law, civil litigation, and real estate. She also served in the judiciary and legal administration as a retired Judge of The Bahamas Industrial Tribunal, Magistrate, and Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court.

In addition to her legal career, Burrows held leadership roles in the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), where she was recognized for her advocacy and mentorship in advancing women. She was also widely respected for her commitment to empowering young people and her contributions to community and civic development in Grand Bahama.

CIWiL Bahamas extended condolences to her family, describing her as “a Sister and friend who will be sorely missed.”