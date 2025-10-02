64 HAITIAN NATIONALS DEPORTED AND 18 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED

FILE PHOTO

Nassau – Today, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed the deportation of sixty-four (64) Haitian nationals, 51 males and 13 females, from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Cap-Haitien, Haiti onboard a Bahamasair flight at 10:13am. All security and health protocols were observed, as the safety and welfare of officers and migrants remain the Department’s highest priority.

On Tuesday, September 30, seventeen (17) Haitian nationals appeared before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms in Magistrate’s Court No. 5 and were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. On the same day, one Jamaican male appeared before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows in Magistrate’s Court No. 10 and was convicted of Overstaying.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.