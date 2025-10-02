64 HAITIAN NATIONALS DEPORTED AND 18 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED

Nassau – Today, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed the deportation of  sixty-four (64) Haitian nationals, 51 males and 13 females, from Lynden Pindling International  Airport to Cap-Haitien, Haiti onboard a Bahamasair flight at 10:13am. All security and health  protocols were observed, as the safety and welfare of officers and migrants remain the  Department’s highest priority.

On Tuesday, September 30, seventeen (17) Haitian nationals appeared before Senior Magistrate  Raquel Whyms in Magistrate’s Court No. 5 and were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal  Landing. On the same day, one Jamaican male appeared before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows in Magistrate’s Court No. 10 and was convicted of Overstaying.  

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment  of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and  encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.

