Forward, Upward, Onward Together

Tune in tonight at 8 PM as Prime Minister Philip Davis addresses the nation about the progress made implementing the commitments in the Blueprint for Change, the challenges facing the country and plans for the way forward.

Streaming Live Platforms

YouTube:

https://youtu.be/nDSGBeae9Ws

Facebook:

https://m.facebook.com/events/1446417602532733

Also broadcasting live on ZNS, ILTV, OurTV and JCN