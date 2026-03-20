PM Davis welcomed at the new Accident & Emergency Department at PMH

PM Philip Davis: Every Bahamian deserves healthcare in a setting that reflects dignity, care, and respect.

We know there is still more work ahead. Many people remain frustrated with the state of healthcare and those concerns are real. That is why improvements like the renovations to the Accident & Emergency Department at PMH are so important. They will make a real difference for patients, families, and the healthcare professionals who serve them.

Minister Darville and I walked through the renovations and spent time speaking with patients and staff. You see firsthand how demanding this work is, and how much people rely on this space in some of their most difficult moments. It reinforced my appreciation for the team of healthcare professionals and officers who show up every day to care for others.

This is not the end of the work, but it is part of the progress. Step by step, we are strengthening healthcare in The Bahamas.