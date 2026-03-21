Leadership vs. Hysteria: How to Spot a Manufactured Crisis

There is a fine line in a democracy between the “Responsible Opposition” and the “Opportunistic Opposition.” One seeks to improve the nation by offering superior solutions, the other seeks to destabilize it by manufacturing hysteria. As we move deeper into the current political cycle, it is becoming increasingly clear that Michael Pintard and the Free National Movement have chosen the latter, and the Bahamian people are the ones paying the price in lost time and diverted focus.

For days, the FNM has attempted to treat the Passport Office as if it were the scene of an active, ignored crime. But let’s look at the facts. The “crisis” the FNM is campaigning on is, in reality, a success story of administrative oversight. The 98 cases currently under investigation were discovered by the internal audit systems of the Passport Office itself, the case is processed by the police and the Government held a press conference explaining every detail. Everyone involved has already been removed, four administrative officers and the police are already involved.

So campaigning on this problem is “shooting with an empty gun.” It is an attempt to create smoke where the fire has already been extinguished.

True statesmanship requires the ability to distinguish between a technical administrative challenge and a threat to the Republic. By suggesting that these 98 cases, each being systematically addressed, somehow jeopardize the legitimacy of our upcoming elections, Mr. Pintard is playing a dangerous game with public trust. It is also a wrong approach to campaigning.

Let’s be fair, a handful of fraudulent documents do not pose a threat to voter registration. So creating hysteria around this, creating distrust in the institutions is an insult to the integrity of the Parliamentary Registration Department and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Maybe this is another try to make sure Pintard has an alibi in case he loses the elections in a landslide as the polls suggest. Whatever is the reason, this will bring no extra votes on his account.

The High Cost of Being Unconstructive

Being unconstructive is easy. It requires no research, no policy papers, and no vision. It only requires a loud voice and many press releases. But this approach is shortsighted. While the FNM fixates on 98 passport files, Bahamians are concerned about the price of eggs, the quality of their healthcare, and the future of their children’s education. And to be fair, the government is trying to ease the life of the people and to address these problems.

Politics should be a competition of ideas, not a contest of who can shout “scandal” the loudest. By focusing on a “phantom crisis,” the FNM is demonstrating a profound lack of readiness to lead. They are treating the Bahamian electorate as if we are easily distracted by shiny objects and political theater.

The Bahamas deserves an opposition that keeps the government on its toes, not one that trips over its own feet trying to create a headline. We need a debate on the future of our economy, our energy security, and our regional standing.

It is time to put away the empty gun. The Passport Office is doing its job. It’s time you did yours: Offer us a solution, not a story.