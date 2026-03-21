Nicolas Symonette: 98 cases under investigation, 4 suspected individuals removed from work!

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Passport Office has formally referred 98 cases of suspected document fraud to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), clarifying that a controversial “list” recently tabled in the House of Assembly was actually the product of its own internal detection systems.

Chief Passport Officer Ambassador Nicolas Symonette confirmed that the list of 74 names referenced by the Opposition is an “old subset” of an ongoing, wider investigation.

The referrals follow a sweeping internal audit that utilized the EPICS Passport Management system to flag irregularities. Ambassador Simonette emphasized that the discovery of these cases is proof of the system’s strength, not its failure.

“The existence of these cases should not be interpreted as a failure of the system,” Simonette explained. “Rather, it demonstrates that the strengthening review process now in place are successfully identifying the irregularities.”

Each referral to the police includes a full sworn statement, an internal audit document, and a detailed history of the application. Among the 98 cases are specific instances of:

Fraudulent Naturalization Certificates: Used to support illegal citizenship claims.

Used to support illegal citizenship claims. Suspected Haitian Marriage Forgeries: Documents purportedly issued in Haiti while both parents were physically present in The Bahamas.

Documents purportedly issued in Haiti while both parents were physically present in The Bahamas. Multiple Identity Fraud: Cases where individuals used fraudulent documents as far back as 2009.

Addressing concerns of internal corruption, the Ambassador revealed that accountability extends to the staff themselves. He confirmed that four individuals were previously identified by police for potential involvement and were promptly removed from their positions.

Responding to claims by Opposition Leader Michael Pintard that up to 250 cases are under investigation, Ambassador Simonette was firm: “I have no evidence of 250 cases. Our current list stands at 98.”

The Office further clarified that while the Passport Office identifies the irregularities, the responsibility for arrests and prosecutions rests solely with the RBPF and the Office of Public Prosecutions.