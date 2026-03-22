THE BAHAMAS TO HOST 56TH ANNUAL CARIBBEAN BANK CONFERENCE

CDB President Daniel M. Best and Chair of the Board of Governors and CDB Governor for The Bahamas, Sen. Hon. Michael B. Halkitis – Minister of Economic Affairs

Senior leadership of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), along with regional government officials and global development finance leaders, will convene in The Bahamas from June 1–5, 2026, for the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

The meeting will be held under the theme “Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times,” amid global volatility, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty.

The announcement was made during an official media launch at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau.

Chair of the Board of Governors and CDB Governor for The Bahamas, Michael B. Halkitis, said the meeting marks the beginning of a renewed dialogue on the Caribbean’s future, shared challenges, and regional partnerships.

CDB President Daniel M. Best emphasized that the five-day gathering will focus on turning regional challenges into actionable solutions, with an agenda designed to deliver practical ideas for governments, the private sector, and development institutions.

Discussions will also center on the Bank’s Strategic Plan 2026–2035, aimed at driving transformational development across the Caribbean over the next decade.

The programme includes knowledge-sharing forums, technical roundtables, and networking opportunities. Key events will feature “The President’s Chat” with multilateral development bank leaders and the William G. Demas Lecture on global issues.

New this year is the “Private Sector Impact Room,” offering businesses and entrepreneurs guidance on accessing CDB support, as well as a two-day Youth Forum to engage young people in shaping the region’s future.