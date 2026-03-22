“GET BACK TO ME SOME OTHER TIME” – PINTARD ARROGANTLY AVOIDS TO ANSWER ON MARVIN DAMES SCANDAL

200 KILOs of COCAINE SAILED ON MARVIN DAMES BOAT! WHEN DID HE KNOW AND WHEN HE KNEW IT? #nogames

Michael Pintard afraid to discuss with the press serious drug matters involving high-ranking Bahamian officials which involves a boat owned by FNM Candidate Marvin Dames

NASSAU| During yesterday’s campaign lunch event, the leader of FNM, Michael Pintard was asked directly about recent U.S. drug case involving a Bahamian national caught with 200 kilograms of cocaine on a boat registered in the name of Marvin Dames. The implications are significant, tying a current FNM candidate to a major international narcotics case.

Instead of addressing the issue head-on, Pintard deflected.

“Get back to me on that issue,” he said, quickly pivoting to talk about party ratifications and upcoming campaign events. Faced with a direct question of public interest, Pintard chose avoidance over accountability.

Dames himself was notably absent from the stage during the event. While other candidates were presented and given visibility, Dames was kept out of sight, an omission that appears deliberate. For a party eager to project strength and unity, the decision to sideline one of its own candidates suggests internal discomfort and an attempt at damage control.

The contrast is striking, a leader proclaiming confidence and “a road to victory,” while simultaneously shielding a candidate from public exposure amid a growing scandal. The public is left to connect the dots.

Pintard had an opportunity to demonstrate transparency and control over his party’s narrative. Instead, he chose evasion, fueling speculation that the FNM is more focused on managing optics than confronting uncomfortable truths.

As the campaign unfolds, this episode may prove difficult to shake.