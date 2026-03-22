“THE PARTY THAT DID NOTHING NOW PROMISES EVERYTHING” – PLP LISTS FNM FAILURES

FNM Headquarters

NASSAU| The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has issued a sharp response to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign launch, accusing Opposition Leader Michael Pintard of attempting to rewrite history and mislead voters ahead of the next election.

PLP argued that the FNM is asking Bahamians to “forget the past” and believe in what it described as a “fictional version” of the party one that claims to care about people despite its record in office.

“Bahamians haven’t forgotten,” the PLP stressed, framing the FNM’s campaign message as disconnected from lived reality.The statement highlights several key criticisms of the FNM’s time in government, including:

Raising VAT by 60% after campaigning against it

Providing tax breaks and preferential deals to donors and allies

Failing to increase the minimum wage

Not delivering housing solutions

Maintaining strained relations with labor unions

Opposing social measures such as school breakfast programs

Failing to resolve long-standing issues at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL)

The release also took aim at individuals associated with the FNM lineup, suggesting that controversial figures were either hidden from public view or quietly sidelined. It pointed to what it described as inconsistencies between Pintard’s rhetoric on integrity and the presence of figures linked to serious allegations, noting that when he spoke about accountability, “everyone looked around for Marvin Dames.”

The PLP further criticized Pintard’s leadership, arguing that after nearly five years at the helm of the party, he has failed to unify the FNM or present a credible alternative. It also noted that key reforms now being promoted, such as freedom of information measures, were not implemented during the FNM’s time in government.

PLP claimed Pintard is “bent on revenge” and more focused on political attacks than on moving the country forward. The statement also pointed to internal divisions within the FNM, noting the absence of former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and other senior figures, suggesting a party still grappling with internal fractures.

Concluding its response, the PLP positioned itself as the more stable governing option, arguing that “leadership is about showing up and standing up for Bahamians, not putting on a show.”

The exchange marks an early escalation in what is expected to be an increasingly combative election cycle, with both parties sharpening their narratives around leadership, credibility, and past performance.