PM Davis working hard with small businesses to bring the cost of food down…

PM Davis meets with small business owners.

PM DAVIS| This morning, I visited with some incredible small businesses in Fox Hill. Derek Davis, Debbie Gibson, Orlando Brown, and Patrice Williams are each working hard to serve their community, create jobs, and keep their doors open despite the high prices.

We talked openly about what’s working and what’s not. I shared the steps we’re taking to make business more affordable like cutting VAT in half on everyday food items and diversifying suppliers to bring down prices even more.

My conversations today reminded me that behind every small business is a family, a dream, and a whole community depending on them. I’m committed to doing everything that we can to support our local business owners and making life more affordable for Bahamians.