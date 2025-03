Businessman Ian Rolle

FREEPORT| The Grand Bahama community is mourning the loss of prominent business owner Ian Rolle, owner of ZZZ Import and Export.

Rolle passed away on Wednesday evening after being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

He was well known for his contributions to the island’s import and export industry and was also an active member of a local Rotary Club.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his business, and the entire Grand Bahama community.