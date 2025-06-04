PM Philip Davis KC, MP on the Passing of Washington DC Ambassador Joshua Sears

Ambassador Joshua Sears, 72

STATEMENT: Ann and I offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ambassador Joshua Sears.

Ambassador Sears gave a lifetime of service to our nation with consistency, clarity, and a quiet strength that earned him the respect of colleagues at home and abroad. He was a key figure in shaping our country’s presence on the international stage and was instrumental in deepening The Bahamas’ global relationships during critical moments in our development.

From his early work in the Ministry of External Affairs to his time as Director General, and in his role as Ambassador to the United States, he brought depth of knowledge, sound judgment, and a clear sense of purpose to the work of diplomacy. He also served as a trusted advisor, offering guidance that was valued by successive governments.

Ambassador Sears did not seek attention. He let the quality of his work speak for itself. Those who had the privilege of working alongside him will remember his generosity of spirit and the quiet confidence with which he carried out his duties.

Ann and I extend our sympathies to his wife Michelle, his children, and the entire Sears family. His contributions to our public life will be remembered, and his example will continue to guide those who serve.

May he rest in peace.