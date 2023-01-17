PM Philip Davis Lauds Bahamas-Chinese Relations

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC and Mrs Davis along with Chinese Ambassador Her Excellency Dai Qingli.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the Observance of the Chinese Lunar New Year Festival, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that, on behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, he was honoured to extend “our warmest congratulations” on the upcoming start of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

“This year will be celebrated under the sign of the Rabbit – a symbol of kindness, a symbol of compassion, and a symbol of sensitivity – and I look forward to the opportunities for success and happiness the Year of the Rabbit beckons,” Prime Minister Davis said, at the ceremony held at Margaritaville Beach Resort, on January 12, 2023.

“This month, both The Bahamas and China welcome the New Year, which represents the start of an auspicious occasion for both our nations: It marks the start of a new 25 years of fruitful bilateral relations between The Bahamas and China, and, of the 50th Anniversary of Independence for The Bahamas,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, Her Excellency Dai Qingli hosted the ceremonies.

Prime Minister Davis attended with his wife, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis.

Among those present included several Cabinet Ministers; Members of the Parliament and Senate; senior Government Officials; members of the Diplomatic Corps; Commander of the Defence Force Commodore Dr. Raymond King; former Governor-General Dame Marguerite Pindling; members of the Chinese Community Association of The Bahamas, and other member members of the Bahamian-Chinese community; officers and members of the Bahamas China Friendship Association; and other stakeholders.

Prime Minster Davis said that, in acknowledgement of the occasion, he reflected on the “meaningful and far-reaching” engagements between the two nations, which included the following: the deepening of sister-city relations between Grand Bahama and Hunan Province; co-operation towards the refurbishment of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium; advancing sustainable development through renewable energy projects throughout the country; continued dialogue on other critical national priorities related to health, infrastructure, education, and training for capacity building; and, the installation of The Bahamas’ Ambassador-Designate in Beijing who, he noted, had already begun her work to enhance “our bilateral relations in China”, along with a new support team.

“Despite the continued global tumult brought about by challenges linked to COVID-19, climate change, and the global economic downturn, the hope and optimism exemplified by the Year of the Rabbit stand to prevail,” Prime Minister Davis said. “I applaud the appointment of President Xi Jinping to an unprecedented third term in office, and the announcement of a new administration to lead China towards a bright future.

“We have no doubt that China will continue on its journey toward enhanced economic development while sustaining its valuable collaboration with the international community in addressing common challenges, particularly in the realms of public health and the environment.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that China had made remarkable progress in recent decades, both domestically and internationally.

“China has enjoyed expansive modernisation, seen the alleviation of poverty for some 800 million persons since the 1970s, and cemented an increasingly consequential role in global politics,” he said. “We have been fortunate to witness and share in these successes with you. We have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things.”

“The Bahamas and China have a strong and enduring relationship, and we look forward to deepening our ties and co-operation in the years to come,” Prime Minister Davis added. “As we turn our eyes to Sunday, 22nd January, 2023, the official date of the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, we reaffirm our commitment to working together as partners and friends.” (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)