MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BABY’S DEATH

file photo

NASSAU| A 29-year-old man was arrested following the death of a three-month-old baby on Monday, police said.

The infant was in the care of a family friend while her mother was at work. Not a new…we have seen this before (Remember Bella).

Meanwhile HOMICIDE detectives are reporting a homicide incident on Gibbs Corner and Infantview Road. A male believed to be on bail was shot dead.

This news comes following a homicide on Abaco last evening around 6:30pm. There a male was shot 5 times in the face. He died on the scene.

we report yinner decide!