Police officer, who lied on Cabinet Minister, was caught and charged with drug possession….

NASSAU| A police officer was on Tuesday granted $4,000 bail after he denied a drug charge.

Corporal Daniel Burrows was arrested on December 2 after police officers allegedly found four packages of marijuana, totaling 3.78 ounces, inside his car.

Burrows pleaded not guilty to a charge of drug possession with intent to supply at his arraignment before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

As a condition of bail, he has to sign in at the East Street Police Station on Wednesdays until his trial is completed.

Burrows’ trial is set to begin on March 5, 2024.

He’s been suspended from duty and placed on half-pay until the matter is completed.