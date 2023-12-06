Junkanoo was declared A WORLD INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE at the UNESCO Meeting…

Glenya Hanna-Martin: We came to the UNESCO meeting in Botswana standing on the shoulders of a giant – Junkanoo

History was made as Junkanoo is now declared a world intangible cultural heritage.

It must continue to be cultivated and preserved as an authentic cultural expression of the Bahamian people.

Thanks to the thousands of Junkanoo practitioners who have kept this treasure alive over the generations and to us the People who have loved it every step of the way.

Junkanoo to the world!

One of the proudest moments of my life.

See you on Bay and Shirley!